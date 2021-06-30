NBA World Reacts To Giannis’ Injury Diagnosis

In the third quarter of last night’s Game 4 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered what looked like a gruesome knee injury.

Going up for a block on Hawks center Clint Capela, the Bucks superstar came down awkwardly on his left leg — hyperextending his knee and crashing to the court in obvious pain. After he was helped off the court and back into the locker room, Giannis was able to walk back to the sideline under his own power.

He would not return for the remainder of the 110-88 loss.

After the game and into today, NBA fans held their breath as they waited on the final injury diagnosis for the two-time MVP.

Thankfully, things may not be as bad as originally seemed. MRI results from earlier today have indicated no structural damage to the ligaments in Giannis’ left knee, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to the good news.

Excellent news man. Take all the time you need Giannis! Khris, Jrue, PJ and crew gone hold it down 💪🏿😤 #FearTheDeer #WeDogs https://t.co/hoDp5MsfaA — Roc (@cooly_roc) June 30, 2021

So next season seemingly not in jeopardy.

What's left to the Bucks' 2021 postseason? TBD. https://t.co/2Ay7xkwy0F — Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) June 30, 2021

Giannis is an absolute freak. https://t.co/GwbPRBSEKh — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 30, 2021

And Milwaukee collectively breathes a sigh of relief. #FearTheDeer https://t.co/wBf7FnhTBZ — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) June 30, 2021

So he's a cyborg too? https://t.co/aKsWRFzyks — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) June 30, 2021

Glad giannas Ight🙏🏽what’s the word on Capela — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 30, 2021

While this is certainly good news for the Bucks, an official timeline for his return has yet to be released.

With last night’s loss, Milwaukee and Atlanta are currently locked up at two games apiece. On the Hawks’ side, superstar point guard Trae Young’s status is also unknown after suffering a right foot injury in the third quarter of Game 3.

Before his injury, Giannis was averaging a playoff career-high 28.2 points and a league-leading 12.7 rebounds per game.

For the sake of his health and the fate of this year’s NBA postseason, let’s hope Giannis can make a speedy recovery.