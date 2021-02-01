The NBA world just witnessed one of the wildest finishes in recent memory.

With just eight seconds remaining in the game, the Brooklyn Nets led the Washington 146-141. By the time the final whistle blew, the score read 149-146 in favor of the Wizards.

Down five, Bradley Beal pulled up for a deep, contested three to draw the lead to two. Just seconds later, Wizards guard Garrison Mathews stole the inbounds pass and dished it off to Russell Westbrook behind the arc. The former Rockets point guard let it fly with no hesitation, drilling the shot to take a one-point lead with just four second remaining.

Here’s a clip of the wild events:

BRADLEY. BEAL. 😱

RUSSELL. WESTBROOK. 😤 The Wizards (+6) just rallied to stun the Nets, 149-146. What a game! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/rMo2uuW0Gf — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) February 1, 2021

Down one, the Nets had one final chance to reclaim the lead.

After what appeared to be a travel on the baseline by Kyrie Irving, the ball was inbounded to a slashing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot right underneath the basket. With a chance to win the game, the Nets guard missed what looked like an easy layup.

Securing the rebound off the miss, Beal was fouled and head to the free throw line where he sealed the 149-146 final score.

This finish had just about every bit of drama you could hope for. NBA fans everywhere took to Twitter to react to the unreal ending.

Clutch shots aside, both Westbrook and Beal came up huge tonight.

In by far his best game of the season so far, Westbrook finished with a massive near triple-double — collecting 41 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds. Beal continued to show why he’s the league’s leading scorer this year, dropping 37 points, four assists and five rebounds.

This upset victory was a huge step in the right direction for the Wizards. Now at 4-12, two of Washington’s four wins this season have come against the title-contending Nets.

With three of the league’s premier scorers usually on the court (James Harden out with left thigh contusion), offense was never a concern when Brooklyn formed their super-team roster. But, it’s starting to look like defense could be an issue moving forward. With tonight’s score, the Nets have now allowed 140+ points in four games this season (two were losses).

Hopefully there’s plenty more crazy finishes in the remainder of this NBA season.