John Beilein will reportedly make his return to the NBA coaching world next season.

On Tuesday night, New York Times basketball insider Marc Stein reported that Michigan coaching legend John Beilein has been hired as the Senior Advisor of Player Development for the Detroit Pistons.

After 27 seasons as a college basketball head coach (including 12 with the Wolverines), Beilein left the collegiate game in 2019. From there, he took over as head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020 — lasting just 54 games before he was fired with a 14-40 record (a far cry from his 278-150 overall record at Michigan).

The Pistons are hiring former Cavaliers and Michigan coach John Beilein as their director of player development, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 2, 2021

Following his failed transition to the NBA with the Cavs, many believed the 68-year old would never land another job in the league. But, this new role with the Pistons seems to play directly into his strengths. As a proven winner at the collegiate level, Beilein should have for more success as a development coach for young NBA talent.

Beilein spent this past year teaching a coaching course at the University of Michigan and was a frequent attendee of games in Detroit.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to the news.

I like John Beilein a lot, and I’m excited to see him get hired by the Pistons. While his time with the Cavs was not good, we all know what he accomplished at Michigan. He did an excellent job developing players in Ann Arbor. Maybe this will be a good fit for Beilein. — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) June 2, 2021

I knew there was a reason John Beilein was always at Pistons games this year — Eli (@EliBashiNBA) June 2, 2021

If John Beilein could turn Duncan Robinson into an NBA player he’s going to make the Pistons unstoppable https://t.co/yKpNktB5dW — Kingi (@trademarktaz) June 2, 2021

John Beilein got another NBA job? — Korean Jonah Hill (@JamesDGrambo) June 2, 2021

Exciting news for former Head Coach John Beilein as he takes the next steps in his NBA journey! Wishing him all the best, go blue!! 〽️🏀 #problue https://t.co/U86QzwEpHR — Maize Rage – B1G Champs 🏆 (@MaizeRageUM) June 2, 2021

After a year of teaching a leadership course at the University of Michigan, John Beilein is heading back to the NBA ranks. https://t.co/EFekmimJGi — Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) June 2, 2021

No idea what this job even entails, but there is no better teacher of the game around than John Beilein, so not seeing the downside. https://t.co/04sLGv6WRA — Keith Black (@Charlottean28) June 2, 2021

Troy Weaver hiring John Beilein to create a college-esque development plan for a team consisting of 20 year olds. 📈🤌🏽 — Hot Take Empire (@HotTakeEmpire) June 2, 2021

John Beilein was my no. 2 option for the Pistons to hire at Head Coach before we got Dwane Casey. So I’m actually really excited that he’s going to be a part of the organization. #Detroitup — Sus for Sekou (@ForSekou) June 2, 2021

Let’s see if Beilein can bounce back for his second act in the professional ranks this coming season.