NBA World Reacts To John Beilein News

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein on the floor.CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 30: Head coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers yells to his players during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

John Beilein will reportedly make his return to the NBA coaching world next season.

On Tuesday night, New York Times basketball insider Marc Stein reported that Michigan coaching legend John Beilein has been hired as the Senior Advisor of Player Development for the Detroit Pistons.

After 27 seasons as a college basketball head coach (including 12 with the Wolverines), Beilein left the collegiate game in 2019. From there, he took over as head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020 — lasting just 54 games before he was fired with a 14-40 record (a far cry from his 278-150 overall record at Michigan).

Following his failed transition to the NBA with the Cavs, many believed the 68-year old would never land another job in the league. But, this new role with the Pistons seems to play directly into his strengths. As a proven winner at the collegiate level, Beilein should have for more success as a development coach for young NBA talent.

Beilein spent this past year teaching a coaching course at the University of Michigan and was a frequent attendee of games in Detroit.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to the news.

Let’s see if Beilein can bounce back for his second act in the professional ranks this coming season.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.