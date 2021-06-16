The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Game vs. Bucks

Kevin Durant warms up before a game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

At one point in tonight’s Game-5 matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks led the Brooklyn Nets by 17 points. But now, the Nets have completely closed that gap –taking a late-game lead in the fourth quarter.

None of this could’ve happened without a herculean effort from superstar forward Kevin Durant. With Kyrie Irving out and James Harden severely limited, the brunt of the scoring load fell squarely on Durant’s shoulders.

And he delivered.

With five minutes still remaining in the game, Durant has a massive triple-double — 43 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to his insane performance so far.

Durant has yet to take a single break tonight, playing every minute of the game so far.

Will KD’s effort be enough to will his team to a Game-5 victory?


