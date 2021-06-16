NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Dominant Game vs. Bucks

At one point in tonight’s Game-5 matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks led the Brooklyn Nets by 17 points. But now, the Nets have completely closed that gap –taking a late-game lead in the fourth quarter.

None of this could’ve happened without a herculean effort from superstar forward Kevin Durant. With Kyrie Irving out and James Harden severely limited, the brunt of the scoring load fell squarely on Durant’s shoulders.

And he delivered.

With five minutes still remaining in the game, Durant has a massive triple-double — 43 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to his insane performance so far.

KEVIN DURANT IS TAKING OVER. pic.twitter.com/WBVFKee7jI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant. Very good at basketball: confirmed. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant is the 4th player in NBA postseason history with a 40-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist game. The rest: Luka Doncic (2020), Charles Barkley (1993) and Oscar Robertson (1963). (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) https://t.co/kXJNwdmj0r — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 16, 2021

41 points

15 rebounds

10 assists And counting. Legendary game from KD.@NBAonTNT | @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/rNTAzfBsMw — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 16, 2021

Durant vs the Bucks rn pic.twitter.com/Yi502xsWel — Bumped (@CallMeBump) June 16, 2021

Just remember Kevin Durant ain’t come out here chucking up shots & playing hero ball like many of y’all recommended he do. Everything he’s doing is within the flow of the game. 🔥📝 — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) June 16, 2021

We are watching a MASTER at work! My God Kevin Durant. God Bless America. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 16, 2021

Durant has yet to take a single break tonight, playing every minute of the game so far.

Will KD’s effort be enough to will his team to a Game-5 victory?