NBA World Reacts To Significant Klay Thompson News

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA this season and they’ve been doing it without star shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Golden State, 14-2 on the season, could be getting Thompson back pretty soon, though.

Thompson, who’s been recovering from a torn Achilles and a torn ACL injury, has reportedly been cleared to become a full participant in all Golden State practices.

This is a big step.

“After strong week of scrimmages, Klay Thompson has been cleared to be a full participant in all Warriors practices, trending toward return within week of Christmas,” Shams Charania reported.

After strong week of scrimmages, Klay Thompson has been cleared to be a full participant in all Warriors practices, trending toward return within week of Christmas, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater.https://t.co/0UsfjrL5Ub — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2021

Watch out, NBA.

“Basketball is better with Klay,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s going to be so awesome to see Klay take the court again,” another fan tweeted.

“As a basketball fan, I just cannot wait to see him again. Love how this dude plays basketball. Just a flat out sniper,” one fan wrote on social media.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson looks upon his return. The injuries he’s recovering from are serious, though we’ve seen players like Kevin Durant have success post-Achilles injury.

Golden State is set to play at Phoenix on Christmas Day.