The Lakers won big last season, taking over the 2020 NBA Bubble and winning the franchise’s 17th NBA title.

The winning didn’t stop there though. Los Angeles has been far and away the winners of this offseason as well, signing four solid compliments to LeBron James and Anthony Davis over the past week.

The most recent signee for the Lakers is three-time All-Star Marc Gasol. After narrowing down his free agency choices to Toronto and LA earlier today, Gasol is now in the process of finalizing a two-year deal with the Lakers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Gasol is a huge upgrade in the front court compared to LA’s options last year. Dwight Howard got most of the reps at the center position in the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers this offseason – traded Danny Green for Dennis Schroeder

– signed montrezl Harrell

– signed Marc Gasol

– signed Wes Mathews

– re-signed KCP A+ offseason for the @Lakers — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) November 23, 2020

The Lakers frontcourt got another boost earlier this week when they signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year, $19 million deal. As the reigning NBA sixth man of the year, Harrell will serve as a perfect backup and complement to AD as a hard-nosed post player.

The backcourt has also received an influx of talent. Dennis Schroder was a huge land for Los Angeles with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo bidding the franchise farewell. The OKC floor general will be a huge upgrade in the scoring department, averaging 18.9 ppg last season. Schroder finished in second place behind Harrell for sixth man of the year.

With limited cap space, the Lakers had to be frugal with their spending. Their most money-conscious decision came with the signing of three-point-shooting wing and solid defender Wesley Matthews. The two-way player signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with LA. The Lakers were paying Danny Green far more to do virtually the same job.

It seems like every player the Lakers lost in the offseason has just been replaced with an upgrade.

Lakers offseason Replaced Rajon Rondo with Dennis Schroder Replaced Danny Green with Wesley Matthews Replaced Dwight Howard with Montrezl Harrell — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) November 21, 2020

Lakers turned Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, and JaVale McGee into Dennis Schröder, Wesley Matthews, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol. What an incredible offseason for the Lakers — ContentNBA (@ContentNBA) November 23, 2020

The Lakers were already the best team in the league last year. This year, they look primed to make a repeat championship run with relative ease.

When you surround two of the NBA’s top five players with talent like this — you’re going to be tough to beat.