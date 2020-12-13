NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball’s Preseason Debut

The much anticipated NBA debut of Lamelo Ball has finally arrived.

Ball took the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, suiting up for the team’s first preseason game of the year against the Toronto Raptors.

All eyes have been trained on the young point guard ever since his high school playing days at Chino Hills. That was certainly the case again tonight.

The Hornets fell to the Raptors 111-100 following a big push by Toronto in the second quarter. After that, the game was never really in question again.

Welcome to the NBA, LaMelo Ball 👀 pic.twitter.com/hC7ldb8Kca — FOX Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnFSSE) December 13, 2020

Ball saw the court for 16 minutes of the game. The young point guard entered the game midway through the first quarter and got off to a hot start — collecting four rebounds and one assist through his first five minutes.

LaMelo Ball with 5 REB and 1 AST in his first 5 Minutes of NBA action. pic.twitter.com/Gym85nxMiL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 13, 2020

Ball’s final stat line read: 10 rebounds, four assists and zero points.

While the zero points may stick out the most for doubters of the No. 3 overall pick, the other facets of his game were more than impressive tonight.

Leading the team in rebounding in your NBA debut is impressive for a rookie at any position, but as a point guard — it’s outstanding. At 6-foot-8, Ball will only improve as a rebounder from the guard position as his career progresses. Having a point guard who can snatch down consistent boards is a huge asset for any team looking to utilize a smaller lineup.

Four assists may not exactly jump out at you, but the court vision displayed by Ball tonight was something you rarely see from a rookie as well.

He had a couple of jaw-dropping passes on Saturday night.

What a pass from LaMelo Ball. 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/KOf5N9NGU9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 13, 2020

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets will get another shot at the Raptors on Monday night in a second preseason game.