NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Pre-Game Arrival

LeBron James made waves around the NBA world this evening with his viral arrival at Crypto.com Arena.

Ahead of tonight’s marquee matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar pulled up with a cigar in hand.

Of course, this confident entrance garnered quite the reaction from fans around the NBA world.

Some felt this entrance is the precursor of a big night for the 18th-year veteran.

“This is why I still believe the Lakers will win the chip this year! Lebron on cruise control,” one fan wrote.

“This is some King vibes right there,” another added.

Others felt it was a bit overconfident given the Lakers’ underdog status against the Western Conference-leading Suns.

“It’s ironic that LeBron showed up with a cigar just as he’s about to get smoked,” one fan wrote.

“He trying to numb the pain because his team is horrible,” another added.

With Anthony Davis out after suffering an MCL sprain last week, LeBron could be in for a big performance tonight. In LA’s first game without AD, the Lakers’ veteran leader logged 31 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

LeBron already has 10 points early in the first quarter.