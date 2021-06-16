NBA World Reacts To LeBron’s Powerful Message

This NBA season has yielded some pretty significant injuries for superstar players around the league. And with the news that Kawhi Leonard may have suffered a season-ending ACL injury, LeBron James took to Twitter with an “I told you so” message for the NBA.

“They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season,” James wrote.

“I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just ‘PART OF THE GAME’. It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now.”

After LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA title in the bubble last season, The King was openly outspoken against the quick turnaround to the start of the 2020-21 season. While 10 games less than the usual 82, this year’s schedule was condensed into an almost packed 72-game slate.

Fans and analysts from around the league took to Twitter to react to James’ confrontational message to the NBA.

Needless to say, there were some mixed responses.

Whether you agree with LeBron on this issue or not, there’s no denying that this year’s playoffs features some pretty notable injury issues. Out of the teams still remaining in the postseason, stars like Kawhi, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid and Mike Conley are all battling through injury issues.

James also clearly has some personal stock in this issue. The Lakers’ playoff run was cut short this year largely due to injury issues with both him and his superstar teammate Anthony Davis.

Hopefully this year’s NBA postseason can come to an end without any more serious injuries.