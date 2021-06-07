The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic Contract News

Luka Doncic warms up before a Mavericks-Suns game.DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks stands following a moment of silence honoring NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant prior to a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center on January 28, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Set to receive a well-deserved pay raise, it appears Luka Doncic will be sticking around in Dallas.

When asked if he plans to sign a supermax extension with the Mavericks later this summer, Doncic all but confirmed the impending deal.

“I think you know the answer,” the superstar said with a smile, per ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon.

After earning All-NBA honors in 2019-20 and almost certainly reaching that same mark again this season, Doncic will now be eligible for a projected $201.5 million supermax contract extension. If the two-time All Star goes through with the deal as expected, he would become the first player in NBA history to sign a rookie extension more than $200 million.

This significant contract news come right on the heels of the Mavs’ 4-3 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1. In this series, Doncic put up some insane statistics with little help from his Dallas teammates — averaging 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds on 49.0% shooting from the field.

The NBA world took to twitter to react to the expected contract signing.

While plenty of teams would love to get their hands on the Slovenian superstar, Doncic looks like he’s set to be a Maverick for years to come.


