NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic Contract News

Set to receive a well-deserved pay raise, it appears Luka Doncic will be sticking around in Dallas.

When asked if he plans to sign a supermax extension with the Mavericks later this summer, Doncic all but confirmed the impending deal.

“I think you know the answer,” the superstar said with a smile, per ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon.

Luka Doncic smiles widely when asked if he plans to sign a supermax extension this summer: “I think you know the answer.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 7, 2021

After earning All-NBA honors in 2019-20 and almost certainly reaching that same mark again this season, Doncic will now be eligible for a projected $201.5 million supermax contract extension. If the two-time All Star goes through with the deal as expected, he would become the first player in NBA history to sign a rookie extension more than $200 million.

This significant contract news come right on the heels of the Mavs’ 4-3 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1. In this series, Doncic put up some insane statistics with little help from his Dallas teammates — averaging 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds on 49.0% shooting from the field.

The NBA world took to twitter to react to the expected contract signing.

Of course he is, and he deserves every penny coming his way. https://t.co/0iSrfOxSRs — A Boy Named Sue (@greggorox) June 7, 2021

Get it done @dallasmavs which i know Cuban will do anything to keep Luka if this was Stephen Jones negotiating with Luka I be hella worried 😂 https://t.co/BlM4lM5eIw — Gabriel Salazar (@256107504) June 7, 2021

Well he has to sign, obviously they need to cash out on him https://t.co/9EpAcLwXLI — OYEWALE MOYOSOLA – ³⁴ (@Chemist_analyst) June 7, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks are about to park up a fleet of BRINKS trucks for this Luka Doncic supermax extension this summer #NBATwitter #sign https://t.co/mbEAmduWPl — Myguyknowsaguy (@myguyknowsaguy) June 7, 2021

While plenty of teams would love to get their hands on the Slovenian superstar, Doncic looks like he’s set to be a Maverick for years to come.