NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic Contract News

Set to receive a well-deserved pay raise, it appears Luka Doncic will be sticking around in Dallas.
When asked if he plans to sign a supermax extension with the Mavericks later this summer, Doncic all but confirmed the impending deal.
“I think you know the answer,” the superstar said with a smile, per ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon.
Luka Doncic smiles widely when asked if he plans to sign a supermax extension this summer: “I think you know the answer.”
After earning All-NBA honors in 2019-20 and almost certainly reaching that same mark again this season, Doncic will now be eligible for a projected $201.5 million supermax contract extension. If the two-time All Star goes through with the deal as expected, he would become the first player in NBA history to sign a rookie extension more than $200 million.
This significant contract news come right on the heels of the Mavs’ 4-3 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1. In this series, Doncic put up some insane statistics with little help from his Dallas teammates — averaging 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds on 49.0% shooting from the field.
The NBA world took to twitter to react to the expected contract signing.
Of course he is, and he deserves every penny coming his way.
Get it done @dallasmavs which i know Cuban will do anything to keep Luka if this was Stephen Jones negotiating with Luka I be hella worried 😂
Well he has to sign, obviously they need to cash out on him
The Dallas Mavericks are about to park up a fleet of BRINKS trucks for this Luka Doncic supermax extension this summer #NBATwitter #sign
Yeah Luka a Maverick for Life #MFFL
https://t.co/MzrFADJTyl pic.twitter.com/21RZ6krGef
https://t.co/hH7y4vAWeh pic.twitter.com/uf9WtEHMR1
While plenty of teams would love to get their hands on the Slovenian superstar, Doncic looks like he’s set to be a Maverick for years to come.