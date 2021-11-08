NBA World Reacts To Monday Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. It’s unclear if the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick will play for the Eastern Conference franchise again.

Monday morning, The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest on the situation with Simmons.

“Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality,” he reported.

Simmons, who has wanted out of Philadelphia this offseason, has reportedly told the Sixers that he’s not mentally ready to play.

The Sixers reportedly continue to discuss possible trades, though. Charania added that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in Simmons.

The Celtics are off to a tough start this season, at 4-6 on the year. It’s interesting to hear that Boston has interest in Simmons, considering the Celtics have two young forwards in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

However, it seems doubtful that Boston would be willing to part with either Tatum or Brown for Simmons.

NBA fans are skeptical that a trade could get done without them, though.

Some are skeptical of the fit between Tatum and Brown, but it’s difficult to see Brad Stevens parting with someone like Brown in exchange for Simmons.

Time will tell, though.