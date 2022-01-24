NBA World Reacts To Monday’s John Wall News

Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?

According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline.

Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s been sitting out as the Rockets attempt to develop their young players in a rebuild.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star has one more year remaining on his supermax contract. It could be difficult for a trade to take place, but one team is reportedly showing interest.

The Clippers have shown interest in John Wall, per @KellyIkoNBA pic.twitter.com/Uul4uIhYN4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2022

The Clippers appear to be in a lost season, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard injured. However, if the two forwards could return to full health, Wall could be a solid addition for the 2022-23 season.

“Bro we need one more piece and just one healthy year I swear we’d take tha league by storm,” one fan tweeted.

“Perfect fit,” another fan added.

“We need him let’s make it happen,” one fan wrote.

The Clippers are 23-25 on the season. Los Angeles is coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance last year.