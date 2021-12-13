The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on January 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. That could change before the regular season is over, though.

While Irving has been sitting out due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is reportedly growing optimism that the All-Star point guard will eventually play.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday morning that Irving could end up playing for the Nets by the end of the season.

“Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season,” he reports.

The Nets have been pretty good without Irving, but the All-Star point guard obviously raises their ceiling – and floor – quite a bit.

Brooklyn fans are excited.

The Nets might be the favorite to win it all with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Irving in the fold. Without Irving, Brooklyn is still a legitimate contender, but they could really become the clear frontrunner if he returns.

It will be interesting to see what happens.

