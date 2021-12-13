NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. That could change before the regular season is over, though.

While Irving has been sitting out due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is reportedly growing optimism that the All-Star point guard will eventually play.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday morning that Irving could end up playing for the Nets by the end of the season.

“Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season,” he reports.

Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/EJBvA7v8Pn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2021

The Nets have been pretty good without Irving, but the All-Star point guard obviously raises their ceiling – and floor – quite a bit.

Brooklyn fans are excited.

So according to Shams: Nets players and coaches want Kyrie back as soon as possible. Kevin and Kyrie have been breaking down games together and talking about playing together again and life in general.

Shams says the way Irving returns is (as we already know) vaccine or road gms https://t.co/p3XwPehxgz — NetsLink (@NetsLink) December 13, 2021

if you're wondering, nothing changed on Kyrie's end, the Nets are just getting scared enough to back off https://t.co/p1RpJNgiie — 0 to go 🏆 (@adamcappellein6) December 13, 2021

The Nets might be the favorite to win it all with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Irving in the fold. Without Irving, Brooklyn is still a legitimate contender, but they could really become the clear frontrunner if he returns.

It will be interesting to see what happens.