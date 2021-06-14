NBA World Reacts To Nikola Jokic’s Ejection Tonight

The Spun

Nikola Jokic’s 2020-21 NBA season might be over.

The Denver Nuggets are on the verge of elimination and they will be without their MVP big man for the remainder of Game 4.

Jokic was ejected in the second half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening. The MVP big man came down extremely hard on Suns guard Cameron Payne.

Here’s what happened:

Jokic is clearly way out of line with this foul, and the windup probably necessitates an ejection based on the rulebook. However, it wasn’t a completely obvious ejection, at least in the minds of many NBA fans.

Still, this series is probably over anyway.

Phoenix is leading Denver, 99-90, early in the fourth quarter. The Suns are up, 3-0, in the second round series.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, meanwhile, ripped the call.

“You do not make that call vs Jokic a FLAGRANT2. The swipe was a frustration foul. We’ve seen worse. The fans do not attend games for this kind of call. You’ve EJECTED the league-MVP. You don’t do this,” he tweeted.

Alas, Jokic is gone and if the Nuggets are going to stay alive in this series, it will be without their MVP player.

The fourth quarter of Nuggets vs. Suns can be seen on TNT.


