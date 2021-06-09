The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Pat Riley Fine News

Pat Riley speaking to the Miami Heat media, after adding Ray Allen to the Heat team with LeBron James Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in 2012..MIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Miami Heat President Pat Riley announces the signing of Ray Allen at AmericanAirlines Arena on July 11, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampering rules in the NBA world can be a fine line to walk. And Heat president Pat Riley has apparently stepped over that line, at least in the league’s eyes.

The NBA has fined Riley $25,000 for statements he made about a hypothetical return to Miami for superstar forward LeBron James on Friday.

“I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he’s coming,” Riley said on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “I would do that, but I doubt very much that key … that key is rusted now.

I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wants to come back, I’ll leave a shiny new key under the mat.”

Together in Miami, James and Riley won two NBA titles — and from the looks of things, the longtime Heat executive would love to run it back for another stint with The King.

While likely unrelated, fans from around the NBA world speculated about a potential LeBron-South Beach reunion after news broke earlier today that James is switching back to No. 6 this coming season — the same number he wore during his time in Miami.

Other fans just laughed off the fact that $25,000 means nothing to a multi-millionaire like Riley.

“Pat has $25,000 just stuffed in his dress socks,” James’ former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade said.

Take a look at the NBA world’s reaction to Riley’s fine.

While Riley may want The King back in Miami, LeBron seems to have no intention of leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

Dan Le Batard, meanwhile, offered up to pay the fine.

After winning his fourth NBA championship in 2020, James signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.


