NBA World Reacts To The Pat Riley Fine News

Tampering rules in the NBA world can be a fine line to walk. And Heat president Pat Riley has apparently stepped over that line, at least in the league’s eyes.

The NBA has fined Riley $25,000 for statements he made about a hypothetical return to Miami for superstar forward LeBron James on Friday.

“I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he’s coming,” Riley said on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “I would do that, but I doubt very much that key … that key is rusted now.

I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wants to come back, I’ll leave a shiny new key under the mat.”

Together in Miami, James and Riley won two NBA titles — and from the looks of things, the longtime Heat executive would love to run it back for another stint with The King.

While likely unrelated, fans from around the NBA world speculated about a potential LeBron-South Beach reunion after news broke earlier today that James is switching back to No. 6 this coming season — the same number he wore during his time in Miami.

Other fans just laughed off the fact that $25,000 means nothing to a multi-millionaire like Riley.

“Pat has $25,000 just stuffed in his dress socks,” James’ former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade said.

Take a look at the NBA world’s reaction to Riley’s fine.

Pat Riley would always welcome a reunion with LeBron James back in Miami. 👀 pic.twitter.com/6DvjZ3MJE5 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) June 5, 2021

Pat Riley is fined for tampering with LeBron James. LeBron changes his number back to No. 6 on the same day? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dSUuleFqN7 — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) June 9, 2021

Hmmmmm. Changing back to No. 6 after the good ol’ tampering fine for Pat Riley, you say? https://t.co/mVmjc07yOd — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) June 9, 2021

Pat Riley paying his fine to Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/9EgpsdqQ6I — x – In The Lane (5RSN) (@TwistedTapioca) June 9, 2021

Pat Riley won't be bothered by any of those fines that's for sure. 😅 pic.twitter.com/SMWGxqdhA8 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) June 9, 2021

Pat riley: come back Lebron: bet https://t.co/hhZVfdMKdI — Juan Toscano-An(tetokounmpo) (@AndWithNoCheese) June 9, 2021

Pat Riley has been fined $25,000. I think Heat Twitter is going to laugh at this one 😂. https://t.co/TcjorUayE4 — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) June 9, 2021

While Riley may want The King back in Miami, LeBron seems to have no intention of leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

Dan Le Batard, meanwhile, offered up to pay the fine.

Hell out of here. This is stupid. He saw a UFO that night, too. Fine him for that. Drinking with friends on a Friday night. He misunderstood the question. @DraftKings, you want to pay this party tab? Or you want me to take care of it this time? — Dan https://t.co/4KgcFt3ie7 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 9, 2021

After winning his fourth NBA championship in 2020, James signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.