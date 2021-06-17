The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Rick Carlisle, Mavericks News

Dallas Mavericks stand for national anthem.DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 30: The Dallas Mavericks during the national anthem before play against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center on October 30, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Longtime NBA head coach Rick Carlisle will step down from his position after 13 years at the helm for the Dallas Mavericks.

This news comes just one day after front office member Haralabos Voulgaris was fired and longtime general manager Donnie Nelson “mutually agreed” to part ways with the franchise.

After taking the Mavs head coaching job back in 2008, Carlisle led the team to an NBA championship in 2011. Through his 13 years with the franchise, the NBA coaching veteran notched a 555-478 overall record.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared a statement from Carlisle on Thursday afternoon.

“After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks,” Carlisle wrote. “This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Mark, [Mavericks CEO] Cynt [Marshall], Donnie [Nelson], Fin [Michael Finley], Keith, Dirk [Nowitzki], JKidd [Jason Kidd] and every player and assistant coach I’ve had here. Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career.”

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this major news.

Carlisle still had two years remaining on his Dallas contract. But now, he enters a wide open NBA job market as a top option.

Clearly there’s a lot of change swirling around the future of the Mavericks’ franchise — and the majority of that future seems to be revolving around NBA superstar Luka Doncic.

With Doncic’s massive super-max contract hanging in the balance, Mark Cuban and the rest of the Mavs front office have a lot of work to do this offseason.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.