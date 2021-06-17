NBA World Reacts To Rick Carlisle, Mavericks News

Longtime NBA head coach Rick Carlisle will step down from his position after 13 years at the helm for the Dallas Mavericks.

This news comes just one day after front office member Haralabos Voulgaris was fired and longtime general manager Donnie Nelson “mutually agreed” to part ways with the franchise.

After taking the Mavs head coaching job back in 2008, Carlisle led the team to an NBA championship in 2011. Through his 13 years with the franchise, the NBA coaching veteran notched a 555-478 overall record.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared a statement from Carlisle on Thursday afternoon.

“After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks,” Carlisle wrote. “This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Mark, [Mavericks CEO] Cynt [Marshall], Donnie [Nelson], Fin [Michael Finley], Keith, Dirk [Nowitzki], JKidd [Jason Kidd] and every player and assistant coach I’ve had here. Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career.”

Rick Carlisle statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/zdKA8sWa4Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2021

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this major news.

Past 48 hours in the NBA: – The KD Game

– CP3 reportedly tests positive

– Kawhi’s ACL injury

– Stan Van Gundy fired

– Scott Brooks part ways w/ Wizards

– Donnie Nelson/Rick Carlisle era ends in Dallas

– Sixers blow 26-point lead

– Playoff P

– Zion’s family wants out of NO pic.twitter.com/S8tLr5fQgN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 17, 2021

There had been simmering tension between Luka Doncic and Rick Carlisle that was a concern within the Mavs organization. The expectation was that he'd return next season, but he'd have been on the hot seat. https://t.co/YRJ1fwQ6GQ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 17, 2021

Thanks for everything, Coach Carlisle! pic.twitter.com/OhQc3yUDav — Mavs Tracker (@MavsTracker) June 17, 2021

Donnie Nelson fired Rick Carlisle stepping down What is going on in Dallas? pic.twitter.com/yQPCfRys4w — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 17, 2021

How Rick Carlisle looking at Luka and the Mavs pic.twitter.com/7KaBZfuYgQ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 17, 2021

Rick Carlisle's 836 career wins are 3rd-most among active coaches (15th all-time). Most Wins – Active Head Coaches

Gregg Popovich 1,310

Doc Rivers 992

Rick Carlisle 836 pic.twitter.com/HpDBsPb9SP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2021

Rick Carlisle is a legend in Dallas. Incredible coach and human. Brought us a title, outclassed coach after coach and always got the most out of his teams. Man, I’m really upset by this. I hate it, but wish him nothing but the best — Dallas Mavs World (@DallasMavsWorld) June 17, 2021

Rick Carlisle really told Mark Cuban, “and for that reason, I’m out” — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) June 17, 2021

As a Dallas native and Mavericks fan, I’m forever grateful for Rick Carlisle. The Mavs were good under Don Nelson with, “Dirty” Dirk, “Filthy” Finley and “Nasty” Nash, but Rick Carlisle took the Mavs from good to great, and won us a Chip!! Thanks Coach Carlisle! #MFFL — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 17, 2021

Longest tenured HC in the NBA 1. Gregg Popovich (SAS)

2. Erik Spoelstra (MIA)

3. Steve Kerr (GSW)

4. Quin Snyder (UTH)

5. Michael Malone (DEN) Rick Carlisle was #3 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 17, 2021

Carlisle still had two years remaining on his Dallas contract. But now, he enters a wide open NBA job market as a top option.

Clearly there’s a lot of change swirling around the future of the Mavericks’ franchise — and the majority of that future seems to be revolving around NBA superstar Luka Doncic.

With Doncic’s massive super-max contract hanging in the balance, Mark Cuban and the rest of the Mavs front office have a lot of work to do this offseason.