NBA World Reacts To Officiating Crew For Game 3

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns hold a 2-0 series advantage heading into Milwaukee tonight. But, there could be a roadblock on their way to extending that lead.

The officials for Game 3 have been released — and there’s one name on the list that Suns fans won’t be too happy to see.

Scott Foster has been named the crew chief for tonight’s Finals contest.

Paul and Foster have a long history of player-referee conflict — especially in the playoffs. CP3-lead teams have gone 0-11 in recent postseason games officiated by Foster. The Suns did win a game under Foster’s watch earlier in this year’s playoffs with Deandre Ayton’s “Valley Oop,” but Paul was inactive due to COVID-19.

In last year’s playoff bubble, Paul was called for a consequential delay of game in Game 7 of the Thunders’ series with the Rockets. The veteran point guard was fined for calling Foster about by name in the postgame press conference.

After the Suns lost to the Lakers in Game 3 earlier this year (refereed by Foster), Paul more indirectly called out Foster — repeatedly saying “11 games in a row,” referencing his team’s record when officiated by the prominent NBA ref.

NBA fans from around the league took to Twitter to react to tonight’s officiating news.

scott foster getting ready to ruin the suns 2-0 lead pic.twitter.com/gAAZbCqaN2 — buckets (@buckets) July 11, 2021

Bucks fans when they see Scott Foster is officiating tonight pic.twitter.com/xFl9wvfad4 — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) July 11, 2021

Weird fact of the day : Cp3 has lost 11 consecutive games with SCOTT FOSTER officiating P.S he is the ref for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/eRDGkzCxiH — PointGod➐ (CLAPPED AT 7K) (@Point_God_11_) July 11, 2021

Chris Paul and the Suns: *enjoying a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals* Scott Foster: pic.twitter.com/AsduN0dhHP — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) July 11, 2021

If you’re a betting man, I would definitely take the over on the Buck’s free throw attempts tonight with Scott Foster as the referee in game 3. Going to be a long night. — Tyler Evanko (@TEvanko23) July 11, 2021

Last night Scott Foster slept soundly, dreaming of his long-awaited opportunity to officiate Chris Paul in the Finals https://t.co/xoLKjzhHTB pic.twitter.com/WIwibe9NV3 — Max (@maxmcc11) July 11, 2021

Foster will be joined joined by referee Eric Lewis and umpire James Williams. Curtis Blair will serve as a alternate and Kane Fitzgerald will be in the replay center.

Game 3 will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET in Fiserv Forum.

Hopefully the Paul-Foster conflict won’t have too much effect on tonight’s outcome.