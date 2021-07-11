NBA World Reacts To Officiating Crew For Game 3

The Spun

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Two. Referee Scott Foster #48 talks over a foul call made on Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 30, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns hold a 2-0 series advantage heading into Milwaukee tonight. But, there could be a roadblock on their way to extending that lead.

The officials for Game 3 have been released — and there’s one name on the list that Suns fans won’t be too happy to see.

Scott Foster has been named the crew chief for tonight’s Finals contest.

Paul and Foster have a long history of player-referee conflict — especially in the playoffs. CP3-lead teams have gone 0-11 in recent postseason games officiated by Foster. The Suns did win a game under Foster’s watch earlier in this year’s playoffs with Deandre Ayton’s “Valley Oop,” but Paul was inactive due to COVID-19.

In last year’s playoff bubble, Paul was called for a consequential delay of game in Game 7 of the Thunders’ series with the Rockets. The veteran point guard was fined for calling Foster about by name in the postgame press conference.

After the Suns lost to the Lakers in Game 3 earlier this year (refereed by Foster), Paul more indirectly called out Foster — repeatedly saying “11 games in a row,” referencing his team’s record when officiated by the prominent NBA ref.

NBA fans from around the league took to Twitter to react to tonight’s officiating news.

 

Foster will be joined joined by referee Eric Lewis and umpire James Williams. Curtis Blair will serve as a alternate and Kane Fitzgerald will be in the replay center.

Game 3 will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET in Fiserv Forum.

Hopefully the Paul-Foster conflict won’t have too much effect on tonight’s outcome.


