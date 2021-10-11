NBA World Reacts To Significant Ben Simmons News

The Spun

With the NBA’s 2021-22 regular season roughly a week away, we could be reaching a resolution – at least, a temporary one – with the Ben Simmons situation.

Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philadelphia. The 76ers’ former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick is no longer happy with the Eastern Conference franchise. He’s been pushing for a trade all offseason.

However, the 76ers don’t really want to trade him. And so far, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia has gotten any offers that are good enough to consider.

So, while Simmons had reportedly committed to not showing up in Philadelphia, he might be reversing course.

NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania had similar updates on Monday morning.

What could the resolution be? That remains to be seen. But getting Simmons back to Philadelphia could be best for all parties.

The Sixers point guard could possibly elevate his trade market by playing.

However, this could also result in an even worse situation. Fans are skeptical that it’s a smart move.

It could be a rough scene in Philadelphia if Simmons is back playing at home.

If Simmons does come back, he’ll have to speak with the media, which will be…interesting.

The Sixers are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

