NBA World Reacts To Significant Ben Simmons News

With the NBA’s 2021-22 regular season roughly a week away, we could be reaching a resolution – at least, a temporary one – with the Ben Simmons situation.

Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philadelphia. The 76ers’ former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick is no longer happy with the Eastern Conference franchise. He’s been pushing for a trade all offseason.

However, the 76ers don’t really want to trade him. And so far, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia has gotten any offers that are good enough to consider.

So, while Simmons had reportedly committed to not showing up in Philadelphia, he might be reversing course.

NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania had similar updates on Monday morning.

Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 11, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have been working around the clock over the last few days on a resolution to have the three-time All-Star return to market, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2021

What could the resolution be? That remains to be seen. But getting Simmons back to Philadelphia could be best for all parties.

The Sixers point guard could possibly elevate his trade market by playing.

However, this could also result in an even worse situation. Fans are skeptical that it’s a smart move.

Bringing back a guy who doesn't wanna be there, in a situation where I'm not sure Doc or Joel want him there all working for a guy who doesn't value to the people part of basketball all that much…..is a CHOICE. And not a smart one. — 'Nata Edwards (@NataTheScribe) October 11, 2021

It could be a rough scene in Philadelphia if Simmons is back playing at home.

Fans started a "f–k Ben Simmons" chant during an AEW show in Philly last night 😳 (via @DrPhil1881)pic.twitter.com/wyXPlNuxJi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2021

If Simmons does come back, he’ll have to speak with the media, which will be…interesting.

Simmons comes back, he’s gotta do media, and boy is that gonna be something. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) October 11, 2021

The Sixers are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the New Orleans Pelicans.