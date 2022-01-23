NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s John Stockton News

Legendary NBA point guard John Stockton has been suspended from attending basketball games at his alma mater, Gonzaga, due to a mask mandate.

Stockton, a Hall of Fame point guard and former Gonzaga great, has been outspoken about the pandemic, vaccinations and more.

While Stockton has refused to comply with the school’s mask mandate at games, the university has decided to suspend his season tickets.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton told The Spokesman. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

#Gonzaga has suspended the season tickets of its most prominent alum, John Stockton, for failing to comply with the school's mask mandate. What's next for Stockton and his alma mater? "I’m sure we’ll get through it, but it’s not without some conflict."https://t.co/4l5ZI03Cdl pic.twitter.com/8BsjBbc5Au — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 23, 2022

Stockton has been very outspoken about the pandemic and vaccinations, claiming that more than 100 athletes have dropped dead after getting vaccinated.

Those claims are not backed up by credible science or data.

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead – professional athletes – the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said.

Stockton was one of the best point guards in NBA history and arguably the most-famous basketball player in Gonzaga history (alongside Adam Morrison).

“Seems to me if we even had 1 pro athlete who verifiably died as a result of the vaccine, it would be national headline news… amazing how hundreds of them just slip under the radar,” one fan tweeted.

“He is way too deep down the misinformation hole. Thousands to millions have died from the vaccine? 150 professional athletes have dropped dead from the vaccine while playing? Making an argument against mandates is one thing but this is crazy town. Needs to visit a local ICU,” another fan suggested.

Damn. Basketball Hall-of-Famer John Stockton falsely believes that 150 professional athletes have "dropped dead" while competing because of vaccines — and "perhaps million" of other people have been killed by vaccinations.https://t.co/32fohER5lm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 23, 2022

Stockton will be missing out on some good basketball in the meantime. Gonzaga is currently 15-2, ranked No. 1 in the country.