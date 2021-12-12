NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Luka Doncic News

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly preparing to be without All-NBA guard Luka Doncic for the next couple of games.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks star is going to be out for the foreseeable future.

Doncic, 22, is dealing with an ankle injury.

“Mavs star Luka Dončić is expected to miss multiple games due to persistent left ankle soreness that has already ruled him out tonight in Oklahoma City, league sources say. A precise timetable is still being determined, sources say, as Dallas enters a Sunday/Monday back-to-back,” he reports.

That’s not good.

However, fans appear to be pleased with the decision to rest him.

“I’m glad Luka is taking the time to get healthy. The rest of the squad will step up and hold things down in his absence!” one fan admitted.

“Good. There’s no reason they should’ve been playing him anyways. If they properly tested hinged be fine by now. Let’s tank,” one fan added.

“This team is nowhere close to competing for a championship so might as well shut it down in December,’ one fan added on Twitter.

The Mavs are 12-13 on the season.