NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Bradley Beal News

Bradley Beal is the most recent NBA star to find his way into health and safety protocols.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Wizards will be without their star shooting guard tonight against the New York Knicks as Beal has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Wizards‘ Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Knicks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2021

In reaction to this news, many NBA fans referenced the fact that Beal is an unvaccinated player.

“Unfortunate but can’t call it a ‘shocker.’ Hope he’s feeling okay. With Beal being unvaccinated, this could also lead to an extended absence,” one fan wrote. “Wizards just have to keep steady in this stretch as the schedule for the early part of January is much lighter.”

“He’s not vaccinated still huh?” another added.

Beal leads the Wizards in scoring by a hefty margin, averaging 23.3 points per game. The team’s next leading scorer, Montrezl Harrell, averages just 14.5 points per game.

Many fans pointed out the Wizards’ unlikely hopes against the Knicks tonight with Beal out.

“Yup, we’re losing tonight. Hopefully I’m wrong … I hope,” one Washington fan wrote.

“Knicks catch a huge break tonight,” another added.

Beal was coming off a season-high 37pts in Saturday's win vs. Utah. #Wizards will now be without Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tonight in New York @WTOP https://t.co/ElufTXEUjY — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) December 23, 2021

With Beal out tonight, Washington will need a big performance from point guard Spencer Dinwiddie — the team’s next leading scorer at the guard position.

The Wizards and Knicks, who are dealing with COVID-19 issues of their own, will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight in Madison Square Garden.