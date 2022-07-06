NBA World Reacts To 2 Serious Lakers Trade Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Andrew Bynum #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers tips off against Kendrick Perkins #43 of the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 15, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have been named in several trade rumors over the past few weeks.

The loudest of those rumors have focused on Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Just days after opting into his contract, Kyrie watched as Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team.

Irving immediately started getting linked to the Lakers, but he's not the only one. According to a new report, the Lakers have also shown interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets and Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers.

Fans took to social media to react to the news.

"Would be shocked if the Lakers end up trading for Eric Gordon, given their complete lack of young talent and unwillingness to trade a first round pick. If they do trade a first though, I'm all in," one Rockets fan said.

"surrounding bron with legit shooters has always worked out well in his career!" another fan said.

"I'd give the Lakers this at least they trying cuz that washed up legends tour they pulled last off-season was a hell no," another fan said.

Should the Lakers make a trade for either player?