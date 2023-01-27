NBA World Reacts To All-Star Starters Announcement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron reacts in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced who will be the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game.

In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell.

In the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Zion Williamson.

It didn't take long for NBA fans and media members to react to this.

"No Joel Embiid. What an absolute joke. This is why fans don't deserve a say," one tweet read.

The NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

Do you agree with the starters for both teams?