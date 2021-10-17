NBA World Reacts To Allen Iverson’s Blunt Message

Legendary Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson said earlier this fall that he’s surprised that the Eastern Conference franchise hasn’t offered him a job within the organization.

“I’m a Sixer for life. I got Sixer blood pumping through me. Everybody knows that I want to help that organization. I’ve been retired, what, 11 years? I don’t know how I’m not a part of that staff, some kind of way,” Iverson told Taylor Rooks.

Iverson added that he would simply like some kind of consulting job.

“That’s all. Even if it was that. I would be the happiest in the world. And the money thing? Ain’t got nothing to do with it. It’s just me being me, and me being a Sixer and wanting to help. I don’t know why nothing’s been put in place.

“And I still love y’all. Don’t get it twisted. It’s all love, and it ain’t going nowhere, but I just… it’s something that I don’t understand.”

Perhaps Iverson was showing off his work ability on Saturday, when he reached out to disgruntled star Ben Simmons.

Not everyone agrees with AI, though.

“I’ll respect Iverson forever but it’s time for us to bring in a guard that will help Embiid bring us a championship. That guard likely isn’t on our roster right now,” one fan tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, think this is an example of why the Sixers need to hire Iverson.

“This is how AI gets that job with the Sixers,” another fan added.

Philadelphia’s players seem to be tired of the situation.

Danny Green had this to say about Ben Simmons 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Y7fYfVR9Pk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 14, 2021

The Sixers are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season next week. Philadelphia opens the year on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against New Orleans.