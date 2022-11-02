NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 01: Brooklyn Nets player development assistant, Amar'e Stoudemire looks on during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nets 121-111. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media.

Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.

He thinks Irving should apologize for the post he issued to social media.

"You have to give an apology because if you’re going to promote a documentary that has false allegations inside of it," he said. "You may not understand that these allegations that’s inside the documentary are false, okay, you made a mistake, right? So apologize for it."

"I mean, Kyrie’s a guy who’s trying to find himself," he added. "He’s always on this quest for learning and information. And if you’re not totally understanding what you’re learning and what you’re trying to promote, then just don’t promote it. Just learn quietly and try to figure it out."

Fans took to social media to give their reactions.

"'You made a mistake and you should make it right.' Simple, to the point, not a personal attack, not disingenuous. I’m rolling with Stat on this one," one fan said.

Others think Amazon is at fault for having the documentary in their film library - not Kyrie for posting about it.

"Who's going after Amazon? Kylie did NOTHING, NOTHING, NOTHING wrong," the fan said.

Should Kyrie apologize?