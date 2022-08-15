NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons, Sixers News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 17: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers effectively ended their relationship for good today by reaching terms on a settlement of his grievance against the team.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the two sides have privately settled Simmons' grievance case. Simmons filed it for withheld wages after he did not play for the 76ers during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Simmons has claimed that he held out of training camp, preseason and regular season games due to injuries and mental health. He was ultimately traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of the season.

Philadelphia fans couldn't be happier to see him gone though. Many believe he doesn't deserve anything for how he left the team.

Other fans are praising Simmons for being able to get his money and get out of Philly at the same time:

For four years, Ben Simmons was a superstar with the Philadelphia 76ers. Together with Joel Embiid, the Sixers had one of the top duos in the Eastern Conference.

But their regular season success didn't follow them into the postseason. The 76ers never even reached the Conference Finals with the two of them playing together.

After the 2021 NBA playoffs and Simmons' disastrous performance there, it was clear that a separation was inevitable.

Suffice it to say, Simmons won't be taking any family fun days to the Wells Fargo Center anytime soon.