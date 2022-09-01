NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Donovan Mitchell Trade

The NBA world was just set on fire with some blockbuster trade news involving three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a true "Woj Bomb" on Thursday afternoon, announcing the Cleveland Cavaliers' acquisition of Mitchell in a massive trade with the Utah Jazz.

The NBA world scrambled to Twitter to react to this news.

"Wow! I saw rumors and the Cavs as a target but I didn’t think this would happen!" one fan wrote.

"Have fun in Ohio, Diva Mitchell," another said.

"Well there goes that. Very interested to see what Ainge got from the Cavs. Knicks will have to continue to be patient in the process and use our assets for someone else down the road," another added.

"The East is going to be stacked this year," another wrote.

Follow-up reports from Wojnarowski revealed the full details of the trade:

"Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps."

Mitchell is coming off his third straight All-Star season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

Retaining young stars Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, the new-look Cavs should be a much-improved squad with Mitchell on the roster next season.