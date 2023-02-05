NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on January 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The long and strange saga of Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets is now over. He has been traded.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. In exchange, the Nets are receiving Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round draft pick and multiple second-round draft picks.

Kyrie's time in Brooklyn ends having started 143 games in 3.5 years. He averaged 27.1 points per game but never played a full season.

NBA fans are delighted to see the move finally come to fruition. Many are having a good laugh at the Los Angeles Lakers' expense because it's believed LeBron really wanted to play with Kyrie again. Others are happy to see that Mavs all-world forward Luka Doncic is finally getting a legit star to play alongside him:

Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 in part to play alongside his good friend Kevin Durant. But his first season in Brooklyn was limited to just 20 games and the following year was the pandemic.

The 2021-22 season was there things really started to fall apart as Kyrie's vaccine status became an issue to the point where he couldn't even play for the Nets until the tail end of the season. The Nets were promptly swept in the playoffs.

This year was where things really came to a head as he stirred up controversy by promoting a film that featured antisemitic tropes. Kyrie was suspended and later apologized while head coach Steve Nash lost his job amid the team's poor start.

Now Kyrie gets yet another fresh start - this time in the West with one of the brightest young stars in the NBA.