NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Phil Knight News

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of the tip off between the Chicago Bulls and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Rose Garden November 18, 2008 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world learned that Nike founder Phil Knight is trying to get into the NBA game.

According to a new report, he's considering buying the Portland Trail Blazers with Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky. The pair reportedly made an offer of over $2 billion.

"Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. "Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that's overseeing ownership of team. Story soon."

Fans are hoping Knight could be the savior for the franchise and finally bring the team some postseason success.

