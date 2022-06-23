NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Spurs Trade Rumor

Ahead of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly discussing a blockbuster trade deal.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the two teams have discussed a deal that would swap All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray and John Collins.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this speculation.

"If Trae and Murray come together... I'm liking this combo," one fan wrote.

"Pop need to retire if this happens. With all due respect," another added.

The Spurs would reportedly only part ways with Murray for a "Jrue Holiday-like package." The Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday after they gave up two solid players and three future first-round picks back in 2020.

The Spurs and Hawks have reportedly been discussing this trade possibility since last February's trade deadline.

Murray himself even responded to the rumors.

"Uh Ohhhhhhhhh [popcorn emoji]," he wrote on Twitter.

Murray is coming off the best season of his young NBA career, averaging a near-triple-double 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game en route to his first All-Star selection.