NBA World Reacts To Brad Stevens Coaching Rumors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics disputes a call from the sideleine during the second half of the Celtics game against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on January 04, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brad Stevens could be in demand by at least one NBA team this offseason.

Quin Snyder resigned as the Utah Jazz head coach on Sunday, ending his eight-year tenure with the organization.

Snyder and the Jazz had been in talks for over a month about what the best course of action should be before Snyder made his decision.

The Jazz now reportedly like Brad Stevens and he is "sure to interest" the organization as a coaching candidate. However, ESPN's Marc Stein doesn't see Stevens leaving the Celtics during the offseason.

Stevens moved to the front office after the 2021 season and is now Boston's President of Basketball Operations.

A few NBA fans don't see that move happening.

The Jazz will likely take their time with this coaching search as they're going to want to win next season and moving forward.

Utah bowed out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Dallas in six games.