NBA World Reacts To Brad Stevens' Message For Jayson Tatum

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

At just 24-years-old, Jayson Tatum has already helped lead the Boston Celtics to three Eastern Conference Finals appearances and an NBA Finals.

And after a rough six-game series against the Warriors, Brad Stevens had message for the team's franchise player: "I just told him to go on vacation. Go get some rest."

"This guy gave us everything he had," Stevens told reporters Tuesday. "When you look at the minutes, when you look at the games played ... I've said this many times: He's a superstar that doesn't want to sit. He wants to play, he wants to play all the time."

"I thought that in the Finals, obviously, I think he would be the first to say that he would like to have some of those moments back, but I thought there were other contributing factors to how he played."

The NBA world reacted to Stevens' words for Tatum on Twitter.

"No he didn't," laughed one user.

"He’ll be back better than ever next year … lock in C's!" another replied.

"Gave the warriors every possession he had too," commented another.

"He left out the part where he said 'it’s also ok if you drop your phone into the ocean and don’t check social media for 2+ weeks.'"

Jayson Tatum had some incredible moments to help get the Celtics to the Finals, namely his 46-point performance in Game 6 of the ECF against the Bucks.

But turnovers and poor shooting really made things hard on Boston once they met the Warriors.

Hopefully the Celtics young star took Brad Stevens' advice just to clear his head.