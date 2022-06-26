NBA World Reacts To Bradley Beal's Free Agency Decision

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Bradley Beal isn't going to be going very far in free agency.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal is expected to opt out of his $36.4 million player option and re-sign with the Washington Wizards on a five-year deal.

That's big news for the Wizards as Beal is their best player. The five-year deal is expected to be worth $248 million.

Beal averaged 23.2 points and 6.6 assists in 40 games last season before he had to miss the rest of the year. In January, he underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Fans have had some mixed reactions to this news.

"Between the decline last year and the injuries, I don’t know how you commit that kind of money to Beal. On the other hand, A) It’s a rarity for an elite player to actually *want* to be here, and B) Re-signing with the Wizards makes fans of other teams sad, so it’s fine," one fan said.

Beal will likely be hoping that the Wizards get back to being a playoff team during this deal.

The Wizards have finished the last four seasons with a losing record and haven't made the playoffs since they made the 2020-21 play-in tournament.