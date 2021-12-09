NBA World Reacts To Bradley Beal’s Honest Admission

Bradley Beal has played with the Washington Wizards organization for all 10 seasons of his NBA career. But even for an intensely loyal player like Beal, there comes times when that allegiance is tested.

On Wednesday, the star shooting guard said he’s not ready to sign a contract extension with his longtime Wizards franchise, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“I’m not gonna make that grand commitment and it doesn’t work. Ultimately you have to be selfish at some point,” he said.

Bradley Beal says he’s not ready to sign an extension with Washington yet “I’m not gonna make that grand commitment and it doesn’t work. Ultimately you have to be selfish at some point.” (Via @ChrisBHaynes ) pic.twitter.com/Usmz8PpbP8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 8, 2021

Beal has a player option available for the 2022-23 season. If he elects to forgo this option, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

With Beal’s possible departure departure from Washington on the horizon, fans from other teams around the league are making their pitches for the three-time All Star.

“Lakers bound,” one fan wrote.

“Beal to Miami. It’s past time he left the Wizards for a franchise that knows how to build title-contending teams. #HEATCulture,” another added.

“Just make him a Cav already,” a Cleveland fan pleaded.

While many Wizards fans appreciate all the years of work Bradley Beal has put into the franchise, some others are ready to say good riddance to the 28-year-old star.

“Beal was a satisfactory Robin to Wall, but I haven’t seen anything from him in the last few seasons that says franchise guy. Honestly I’ve been tired of this attitude and mediocre production for a minute,” one fan wrote.

“His play this season doesn’t merit a max deal & his frequent indecision about the team highlight the need to look for a trade #DCAboveAll,” another Wizards faithful added.

So far through 22 games this season, Beal has seen a pretty sharp decline in his scoring numbers from last year. With 22.5 points per game, the guard’s scoring averages are the lowest they’ve been since 2016-17.

After beginning the season with a stellar 10-3 start, the Wizards have now dropped eight of their last 12 games to fall to 14-11 on the year.