NBA World Reacts To Brian Windhorst Blockbuster Trade Rumor

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: Sportswriter Brian Windhorst attends a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brian Windhorst put out a pretty massive trade rumor on Wednesday morning.

He was speaking on ESPN's Get Up and thinks that a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap is something that the Nets could look at again in the future.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you that this is going to happen in the next two days, but if the Nets don't get to a place with Kyrie Irving where they think that things will improve, I think they could revisit this," Windhorst said. "I don't think it's impossible that this could be looked at down the line."

NBA fans think that this has no shot of happening.

Both Irving and Westbrook have opted into their player opinions for their best respective teams going into next season.

A deal could still be worked out but right now, it looks pretty unlikely.