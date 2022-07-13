NBA World Reacts To Brian Windhorst's Viral Analogy

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

ESPN senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst is in his bag again.

After becoming one of the biggest memes on NBA Twitter for his "First Take" appearance where he questioned why the Utah Jazz were making the moves that they were, Windy dropped a similarly hilarious analogy in regards to the Kyrie-Lakers speculation.

It's the end of the night, there is one piece of pizza ... either go hungry or take that piece of pizza. And in this case, it's not a bad piece of pizza.

The NBA world reacted to the Windhorst quote across social media.

"How has no front office hired this man?" one user asked.

"Lmaoooo this is kind of funny," another said.

"It's not a bad piece of pizza. It's the worst piece of pizza."

"Windy having an historic run rn..." tweeted Carl Anka.

"This is the best and most accurate analogy," another hoops fan replied. "And it’s why Brian Windhorst is one of the best at what he does."

"In the literal sense, there is no such thing as a bad slice of pizza.

"This will be remembered as the Brian-Windhorst Free Agency, an absolute heat check of a summer," another said.

The Lakers could definitely use that slice of pizza if they want any hopes of being championship contenders in 2022.