NBA World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony’s Game Last Night

The Los Angeles Lakers notched their first win of the regular season on Sunday night, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center.

Carmelo Anthony was the hero for the Lakers on Sunday night. The team’s free agency acquisition scored 28 points off the bench. Anthony was 10 of 15 from the field, including 6 for 8 from behind the 3-point line, in the big win over the Grizzlies.

NBA fans from across the league took to social media to react to Carmelo’s big night.

Elite company. Carmelo Anthony passes Moses Malone for 9th place on the all-time leading scoring list. pic.twitter.com/v4ga22bNA9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 25, 2021

Lakers fans are big fans of Carmelo already, too. They get very excited any time Anthony pulls up from behind the 3-point line.

“The amount of excitement from Laker fans every time Carmelo pulls up for three…” Pro City Hoops shared.

The amount of excitement from Laker fans every time Carmelo pulls up for three… pic.twitter.com/915XlJOOG4 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) October 25, 2021

Skip Bayless is a fan of what he’s been seeing, too.

“Congrats to Carmelo Anthony, now 9th all time on the scoring list. Extremely impressive, and he’s playing much younger than he has in a long time,” he tweeted.

Congrats to Carmelo Anthony, now 9th all time on the scoring list. Extremely impressive, and he's playing much younger than he has in a long time. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2021

Carmelo led the Lakers in points on Sunday night, scoring 28 in just 28 minutes off the bench. If he can shoot like this moving forward, they will be very tough to stop.

Carmelo Anthony scored 28 in 28 MINS off the bench in the Lakers first win of the season. He also passed Moses Malone for 9th on the all-time leading scoring list. 28 PTS (team high)

6 3PT (team high)

67% FG pic.twitter.com/HeVLyj9nXl — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 25, 2021

The Lakers, 1-2, will return to the floor on Tuesday at San Antonio.