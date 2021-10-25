The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony’s Game Last Night

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James during a Los Angeles Lakers preseason game.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Carmelo Anthony #7 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a preseason basketball game against Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers notched their first win of the regular season on Sunday night, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center.

Carmelo Anthony was the hero for the Lakers on Sunday night. The team’s free agency acquisition scored 28 points off the bench. Anthony was 10 of 15 from the field, including 6 for 8 from behind the 3-point line, in the big win over the Grizzlies.

NBA fans from across the league took to social media to react to Carmelo’s big night.

Lakers fans are big fans of Carmelo already, too. They get very excited any time Anthony pulls up from behind the 3-point line.

“The amount of excitement from Laker fans every time Carmelo pulls up for three…” Pro City Hoops shared.

Skip Bayless is a fan of what he’s been seeing, too.

“Congrats to Carmelo Anthony, now 9th all time on the scoring list. Extremely impressive, and he’s playing much younger than he has in a long time,” he tweeted.

Carmelo led the Lakers in points on Sunday night, scoring 28 in just 28 minutes off the bench. If he can shoot like this moving forward, they will be very tough to stop.

The Lakers, 1-2, will return to the floor on Tuesday at San Antonio.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.