NBA World Reacts To Celtics Crowd 'Controversy'

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made it very clear he was not happy with the Boston Celtics crowd.

According to Klay, fans were dropping f-bombs in front of children. Thompson used one word to describe the crowd - the same one head coach Steve Kerr used - "classy."

"We've played in front of rude fans before," Thompson said. "Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job Boston."

Needless to say, Celtics fans on Twitter had some fun with Thompson's comments.

"Buddy that chant was probably *started* by a 9 year old. Who was drinking a Guinness and smoking a Marlboro. It's Boston," one fan joked.

"Klay Thompson talking like he’s never played in a playoff game in his life F-BOMBS?! Bro grow the f*** up," another fan said.

"Lmaooo this is hilarious. The NBA Finals were meant to be played in Boston. These dudes are rattled," another fan said.

It's safe to say there's no sympathy for Thompson among the Boston Celtics faithful.

As for the actual game, the Celtics took control of the NBA Finals with a 116-100 win. Boston owns a 2-1 lead in the series and hosts Game 4 on Friday.