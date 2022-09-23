NBA World Reacts To Celtics' Decision On Ime Udoka

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 10: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka will not be eligible to coach the entire 2022-23 season after he violated team policies.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female staff member.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is now the interim head coach for this upcoming season.

It didn't take long for the NBA community to react to this news.

Udoka just led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, a series that they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. He did that in just his first season as head coach after he took over for Brad Stevens.

The 2022-23 season might be a wild one for the Celtics.