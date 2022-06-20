NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley, Kevin Durant Drama

The continued back-and-forth between Nets superstar Kevin Durant and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has been the talk of NBA Twitter over the weekend.

After Golden State won its first title post-KD, Barkley said that Durant will never get the respect from the old heads until he win's a championship as the "bus driver."

Until he [Durant] is the guy on a championship team, we're not going to ever give him the respect that he probably deserves.

KD fired back on Monday night.

Tweeting, "All this [expletive] is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa."

The basketball world reacted to the Kevin Durant-Charles Barkley drama in real-time.

"Damn I appreciate KD but when you bring money into a convo about ball that’s corny bro. You better than that," one fan tweeted. "You & Kyrie Irving has been embarrassing my borough since playoff started. Everything ppl saying bout y’all y’all brought it to yourselves. Get to work & win next year."

"We still [expletive] with KD… he a killer easy call… but Chuck is right.." another user said. "He has to win and be the bus driver of his own bus."

"KD from deep!!"

"Barkley gets him every time," another pointed out.

"U wouldn’t get this kind of disrespect in Boston," a Celtics fan campaigned.

The war of words continues...