NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Dream Team Admission

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley has never been afraid to talk boldly about his Hall of Fame NBA career. But a recent admission he made about the iconic 1992 Dream Team has fans mixed.

In a recent podcast appearance, Barkley said he believed he was the second-best player on the Dream Team. He revealed that 1992 Team USA head coach Chuck Daly told Barkley as much at the time. The only player that he honestly believes was better than him was Michael Jordan.

"Chuck Daly said to me... 'You're the second-best basketball player in the world.' I said, 'Who's better than me?' He said, 'That m-er right there (Michael Jordan). And I said, 'You're right about that.'"

Barkley justified his own NBA playoff failures as a lack of support around him. He complained that his contemporaries like Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird all had superstars around them while he didn't have comparable teammates.

Plenty of NBA fans are rallying to Barkley to defend his statement. Many believe that he's right on the money with what he said about being the second-best player of his era:

NBA title success eluded Charles Barkley during his NBA career. Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls are responsible for some of those failures.

Olympic success came a lot easier for Barkley though and as a member of the 1992 and 1996 Olympic squads, he dominated. Team USA won gold medals in both Olympic campaigns that features him.

Does Charles Barkley have a point here?