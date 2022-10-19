NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Trade Suggestion

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: NBA on TNT analysts, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley report during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Austin Janning/NBAE via Getty Images) Austin Janning/Getty Images

An agitated Charles Barkley came to the defense of Russell Westbrook at halftime on Tuesday night. Saying that the Lakers need to trade the nine-time All-Star after robbing him of his joy to play basketball.

It's time for the Lakers to move him. They have taken all his joy out of life and basketball. ... This guy used to be so exuberant - played with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley... And the thing is, he's gone get the blame no matter what! The Lakers ain't a championship contender.

NBA Twitter reacted to Chuck's comments.

"Charles Barkley just said trade Russell Westbrook," a Lakers fan laughed.

"I don’t understand Charles Barkley," another user said. "Comes out with a halftime take of 'trade Westbrook- free him' - Russ is playing fine tonight with 11 on 5/8, has shown nice burst/energy Charles out here sayin AD/Bron just stat padding like wtf is that… they’re trying to compete. No respect."

"After 1 half of the 1st season game Charles Barkley basically said the lakers should trade Russell Westbrook."

"Charles Barkley says the Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook — and that LeBron and AD are 'just getting numbers.'” tweeted Jordan Schultz.

What do you make of Barkley's suggestion?