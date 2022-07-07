NBA World Reacts To Chet Holmgren's Performance Tonight

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 05: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during a NBA Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Chet Holmgren wowed in his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday night, showing off every facet of his game that made him the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.

But in Game 2 on Wednesday, he started to show some of the weaknesses that have long concerned fans and analysts around the league.

The Oklahoma City rookie's slender frame had a tough time keeping up with the NBA competition this evening.

Undrafted two-way player Kenny Lofton Jr. absolutely bodied Holmgren in the post on multiple occasions in the first half of today's matchup against Memphis.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this sobering touch of reality following yesterday's show-stopping performance.

"LMAO y’all worrying about the wrong prospect. We need to be talking about Kenny Lofton. Chet can’t handle all that, it’s too much for him," one fan wrote.

"See what did I tell y’all wait till he faces a real big man," another added.

"Perhaps we were a tad premature," NBA analyst Rob Perez wrote.

In his Summer League debut, Holmgren logged 23 points (4-5 from three), seven rebounds and a Summer League-record six blocks.

At 7-foot-1, 195 lbs, Holmgren will no doubt need to put on some significant weight if he wants to consistently defend the league's top big men in the post this coming season.