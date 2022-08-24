NBA World Reacts To Concerning Chet Holmgren News

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 05: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during a NBA Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren was forced to leave the CrawsOver Pro-Am with an injury.

Just two minutes into the game, the former Gonzaga star was guarding LeBron James on the fast break and came up limping after some contact on the drive. Initial reports suggested he suffered an ankle injury.

However, further testing revealed the big man is dealing with something a little more concerning. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Thunder fear he suffered ligament damage in his foot.

Naturally, NBA fans are feeling for the big man.

"Ugh. Awful news regarding the Chet Holmgren injury. Now we wait for further details. Ligament damage in the foot has many different outcomes as far as recovery time goes," one fan said.

"considering how tall chet is, a foot injury is super concerning. hoping for the best for him man," another fan said.

"You never wish injury on anyone so this sucks. With that being said, this is why I did not want the Thunder to draft Chet. He’s got great potential but with that frame, history tells you injuries will be a part of his career. Hopefully not though!" another reporter said.

Hopefully Holmgren can make a full recovery and not have this injury continue to plague him in the future.