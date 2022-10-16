NBA World Reacts To Concerning Nate Robinson News

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Nate Robinson #4 of the New York Knicks talks with teammate Steve Francis #1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 13, 2006 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Cavs defeated the Knicks 102-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Nate Robinson, one of the most beloved hoopers of the mid-2000's to 2010's, is reportedly undergoing a scary health battle.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 11-year NBA vet and three-time Slam Dunk champ announced that he's undergoing treatment as he fights through renal kidney failure.

In a statement from Robinson, the former fan-favorite spark plug revealed that he's been dealing with his condition in private for the past four years, but wants to be a voice for those who may be suffering through similar ailments:

I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease.

NBA Twitter was there to lift Robinson up following the concerning news.

"My brother you got this," Marcus Camby replied in a prayer emoji-laced tweet.

"Nate, Knick fan here. I’m in stage 3. Hang in there. Meds and watching your BP can make a big difference. Rooting for you just like I did when you played for Knicks. Send me a DM if you want to know what my nephrologist has me on," another user commented.

"Prayers to Nate Robinson and his family, hope he pulls through this hard time stronger than ever," a Knicks account said.

"Sending all my positive vibes to Nate. Forever a fan-favorite Bull."

Hang in there, Nate.