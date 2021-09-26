The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Crazy Kyrie Irving News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on January 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Another day, another wild Kyrie Irving story.

Saturday night, Rolling Stone published a comprehensive look at the NBA’s vaccination issue. Many players are reportedly refusing to get vaccinated. The reasoning behind the choices is problematic, to say the least.

According to the story, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly bought into some wild theories on the internet.

From the report:

Irving, who serves as a vice president on the executive committee of the players’ union, recently started following and liking Instagram posts from a conspiracy theorist who claims that “secret societies” are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for “a plan of Satan.” This Moderna microchip misinformation campaign has spread across multiple NBA locker rooms and group chats, according to several of the dozen-plus current players, Hall-of-Famers, league executives, arena workers and virologists interviewed for this story over the past week.

Wow.

Irving is one of the NBA’s best players. It’s possible – at this point, maybe likely – that he will miss games due to not being vaccinated. Some of the league’s cities have vaccine mandates for indoor entertainment.

Irving had an interesting tweet earlier this month. He claimed it wasn’t vaccine related. However, that’s tough to buy now.

Irving isn’t the only notable NBA player in this news cycle, though. Andrew Wiggins is reportedly unvaccinated and Jonathan Isaac is reportedly anti-vaccine, as well.

Good luck this season, NBA.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.