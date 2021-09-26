Another day, another wild Kyrie Irving story.

Saturday night, Rolling Stone published a comprehensive look at the NBA’s vaccination issue. Many players are reportedly refusing to get vaccinated. The reasoning behind the choices is problematic, to say the least.

According to the story, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly bought into some wild theories on the internet.

From the report:

Irving, who serves as a vice president on the executive committee of the players’ union, recently started following and liking Instagram posts from a conspiracy theorist who claims that “secret societies” are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for “a plan of Satan.” This Moderna microchip misinformation campaign has spread across multiple NBA locker rooms and group chats, according to several of the dozen-plus current players, Hall-of-Famers, league executives, arena workers and virologists interviewed for this story over the past week.

Wow.

Great, the NBA’s a ticking time bomb before Kyrie Irving puts this insanity on ESPN 24/7 in a few weeks https://t.co/WrZW7scXXt pic.twitter.com/sbTN1w8yzL — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 26, 2021

Irving is one of the NBA’s best players. It’s possible – at this point, maybe likely – that he will miss games due to not being vaccinated. Some of the league’s cities have vaccine mandates for indoor entertainment.

We gotta be done with the “Kyrie is actually great he’s just misunderstood and vilified by the media” thing #onhere. It’s gotta be done. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) September 26, 2021

Kyrie’s activism and philanthrophy is amazing. It also does not erase literally everything else — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) September 26, 2021

Irving had an interesting tweet earlier this month. He claimed it wasn’t vaccine related. However, that’s tough to buy now.

“Mask off” means

You stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself. It’s the moment you discover the real you and can walk around with NO FEAR in a society that shows a lot of the masks people wear to hide who they truly are. *nothing COVID rule related!! Relax 🤞🏾 — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

Irving isn’t the only notable NBA player in this news cycle, though. Andrew Wiggins is reportedly unvaccinated and Jonathan Isaac is reportedly anti-vaccine, as well.

Jonathan Isaac, I believe, is the first NBA player to be *this* loudly anti-Covid vaxx. Says he considered unvaxxed players to be vilified and bullied. Came to his anti-Covid vax stance from watching Trump press conferences and now distrusts Fauci. pic.twitter.com/320j1bPvdK — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 26, 2021

Good luck this season, NBA.