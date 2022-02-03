NBA World Reacts To Crushing Dirk Nowitzki News

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest players in NBA history, spending his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks, playing from 1998-2019.

While Nowitzki had one of the best, longest careers in recent memory, there are some depressing downsides that come with that.

Nowitzki admitted on a podcast with former German national player Toni Kroos that he probably should’ve retired two years earlier.

The legendary NBA forward revealed that he can’t play sports with his kids because of the injuries sustained during his professional career.

Dirk admits on a podcast with former German national player, Toni Kroos’ podcast, that he probably should have retired 2 years earlier so that he could move better today with his foot. pic.twitter.com/picXMl02Jf — Shawn Jacob (@ShawnJacob32) February 3, 2022

There are lots of professional athletes who likely have similar stories to Dirk’s, though few are as open and honest regarding them.

The legendary Dallas Mavericks star won a title with the franchise in 2011 and made 14 All-Star Games over the course of his career.

Hopefully Dirk can find a way to better his injuries moving forward.