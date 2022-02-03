The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Crushing Dirk Nowitzki News

Dirk Nowitzski's last game in Dallas.SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 10: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks acknowledges fans at the end of his last game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on April 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest players in NBA history, spending his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks, playing from 1998-2019.

While Nowitzki had one of the best, longest careers in recent memory, there are some depressing downsides that come with that.

Nowitzki admitted on a podcast with former German national player Toni Kroos that he probably should’ve retired two years earlier.

The legendary NBA forward revealed that he can’t play sports with his kids because of the injuries sustained during his professional career.

That is pretty heartbreaking to hear.

There are lots of professional athletes who likely have similar stories to Dirk’s, though few are as open and honest regarding them.

The legendary Dallas Mavericks star won a title with the franchise in 2011 and made 14 All-Star Games over the course of his career.

Hopefully Dirk can find a way to better his injuries moving forward.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.