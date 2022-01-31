The Utah Jazz’s worst fears were confirmed on Monday. After suffering a non-contact knee injury Sunday night, Jazz forward Joe Ingles’ season has officially ended. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ingles tore his ACL.

“Utah Jazz F Joe Ingles has suffered a season-ending torn left ACL,” Woj tweeted. Noting, “Ingles, 34, was found to have no other structural damage in his left knee.”

Ingles sustained the injury in this weekend’s 126-106 loss to the Timberwolves. The 34-year-old Aussie’s knee appeared to buckle on a drive to the basket ahead of halftime.

Since joining the Jazz in 2014, Ingles has been a staple in Utah’s lineup. Playing in all 82 games three straight seasons from 2016-2018.

NBA Twitter reacted to the news shortly after it came down.

“Ahhh nooooo what a bummer,” replied Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. “Always hate to see this. Speedy and healthy recovery, Joe!”

“Such a bummer,” tweeted Spotrac’s Keith Smith. Adding, “Not be that guy, but it’s who I am… Ingles now becomes akin Rubio as a large chunk of expiring salary in a trade without any potential production lost.”

“Tough injury for Joe Ingles,” said Dr. Nirav Pandya. Noting, “If you look at historic NBA data for players with ACL tears, return to play rates range from 78.0% – 94.0% with time of return to play landing between 10-14 months.”

“This is the worst, especially at that age,” tweeted Claire de Lune. “Ban injuries.”

Coming into Sunday, Ingles had a streak of 384 consecutive games played. The veteran forward is on a one-year, $13 million deal. Unfortunately, this could be the last time Utah fans see Ingles in a Jazz uniform.