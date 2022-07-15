NBA World Reacts To Deandre Ayton Signing News
It didn't take long for the Phoenix Suns to match the Indiana Pacers' offer sheet for Deandre Ayton.
The Pacers offered Ayton earlier in the day on Thursday and just hours later, the Suns made the easy decision to match it. Ayton will now be getting $133 million over the next four years with the Suns.
Ayton also can't be traded without his permission for a full year.
Ayton was a player that the Suns couldn't let get away. In 58 games this past season, he averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 63% from the floor.
A player like that doesn't grow on a tree.
NBA fans weren't surprised by this decision from the Suns.
"This made the most sense for Phoenix. Gotta keep the core together for another run," one fan tweeted.
"Had to," one media member tweeted.
The Suns will now focus on running it back next year after losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.