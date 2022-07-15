NBA World Reacts To Deandre Ayton Signing News

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 10: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images) Barry Gossage/Getty Images

It didn't take long for the Phoenix Suns to match the Indiana Pacers' offer sheet for Deandre Ayton.

The Pacers offered Ayton earlier in the day on Thursday and just hours later, the Suns made the easy decision to match it. Ayton will now be getting $133 million over the next four years with the Suns.

Ayton also can't be traded without his permission for a full year.

Ayton was a player that the Suns couldn't let get away. In 58 games this past season, he averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 63% from the floor.

A player like that doesn't grow on a tree.

NBA fans weren't surprised by this decision from the Suns.

"This made the most sense for Phoenix. Gotta keep the core together for another run," one fan tweeted.

"Had to," one media member tweeted.

The Suns will now focus on running it back next year after losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.