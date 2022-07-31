NBA World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Star Bill Russell

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Bill Russell (L) greets Jimmy Butler at the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The sports community lost a true legend on Sunday afternoon.

Legendary NBA player Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with his wife Jeanine at his side.

Russell is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He won two NCAA Tournaments with San Francisco in 1955 and 1956 before winning 11 NBA Championships during his professional career.

He won those championships with the Boston Celtics and still holds the record for the most titles ever won by a player.

Russell was also a five-time NBA MVP and an Olympic Gold Medalist.

The sports world is offering their condolences to Russell on social media.

Our thoughts are with Russell's friends and family members during this difficult time.